L.A. County charges Harvey Weinstein with four counts of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein will be charged with four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, deepening the legal peril faced by the fallen Hollywood mogul as his trial on similar charges in New York City is set to begin this month.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has filed charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, according to a news release issued Monday morning. Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit crimes against them,” Lacey said in a statement. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them.”

Late last month, sources told the Los Angeles Times that L.A. County prosecutors had intensified contact with two accusers and was considering filing charges in the new year. The two cases L.A. prosecutors were said to be weighing involved alleged assaults at hotels in Southern California in 2013, the sources said.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. His attorneys in New York and Los Angeles could not immediately be reached for comment.

Charges in Los Angeles will only deepen the legal peril faced by Weinstein, who appeared in a downtown Manhattan courtroom Monday. Jury selection was expected to begin Tuesday in his trial there.

In New York, Weinstein is charged with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree rape. Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant for Weinstein’s company, has accused the mogul of assaulting her in 2006. A second unidentified woman also told police Weinstein attacked her in New York in 2013.

A number of other women who have accused Weinstein of assaulting them in hotel rooms, including an Italian actress who has accused Weinstein of assaulting her in Beverly Hills in 2013, are also expected to testify at his New York trial.

Weinstein has become inextricably linked to the #MeToo movement since 2017, when more than 80 women began making sexual battery and assault accusations against him.

His attorneys have repeatedly tried to paint most of the encounters as consensual. In the case of the Italian model, his attorneys say he never went to her hotel room.

The charges, the first announced by Lacey’s office, stem from an investigation launched by a task force formed in 2017 to review sexual abuse allegations against high-profile entertainment figures.

In all, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office was reviewing accusations from eight alleged victims of sexual battery or assault against Weinstein — four brought by the Los Angeles Police Department and four investigated by police in Beverly Hills.

Lacey’s special task force was formed to “ensure a uniform approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution.”