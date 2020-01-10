Teens attacked with baseball bat during robbery in Santa Ana

Authorities on Friday are continuing to search for four people suspected of robbing two teenagers as they walked along a residential street in Santa Ana last month in an attack that was caught on surveillance video.

The two teenage boys were walking west on Wilshire Avenue east of Ross Street in Santa Ana about 10 p.m. on Dec. 30 when a group driving in an older model tan Honda Accord pulled up next to them. Four men got out of the car and approached the teens, questioning them about their gang affiliation and demanding their property, police said.

The teens, whose specific ages were not provided, tried to run but were chased down and beaten, police said. One of the teens was hit with a baseball bat, but authorities said they suffered only minor injuries.

Surveillance video released by police Thursday shows the suspects splitting up their attention between the two teens during the robbery. After they exit the car, two of them approach one of the boys and speak briefly before punching and kicking him in footage in which the attack is partially obscured by a fence in front of a home.

The video shows the other two men chasing after the second teen, who was wearing a light-colored baseball cap, and hitting him with the bat. When the teen falls to the ground, one of the suspects goes through his pockets and takes what appears to be his cellphone before kicking him and retreating to the car.

The teen quickly stands up and shouts something toward the group. One of the men walks back toward him and punches him before making off with his baseball cap, the video shows.

A specific description of the suspects was not provided by police. Anyone with information about the attack is being asked to call robbery detectives at the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8323.