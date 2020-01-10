Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

No one injured in blast at water treatment plant in Corona

By Kim ChristensenStaff Writer 
Jan. 10, 2020
7:33 PM
An explosion rocked a portion of a Corona wastewater treatment facility Friday but no injuries or chemical releases were reported, city officials said in a news release.

The blast occurred at 3:52 p.m. in the “biosolids drying structure” at Water Reclamation Facility No. 1, at 2205 Railroad St., the release said. The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Corona Fire Department and the Department of Water and Power.

The extent of the damage was not disclosed, but the plant continued to operate Friday.

Reclaimed water from the plant is used for landscaping and other non-drinking purposes, according to the Corona DWP website.

