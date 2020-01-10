Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Teen killed by truck in hit-and-run in Pico Rivera

By Kim ChristensenStaff Writer 
Jan. 10, 2020
10:27 PM
A 15-year-old boy died Friday after being struck by a box truck at Slauson Avenue and Paramount Boulevard in Pico Rivera, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was among four pedestrians in a crosswalk when he was hit by the truck about 3 p.m., the department said in a news release. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the box truck fled the scene and was arrested a short time later, the statement said.

The incident is being investigated by Pico Rivera sheriff’s deputies and detectives from the traffic services detail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station at (562) 949-2421, or to provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Kim Christensen
Kim Christensen is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2005.
