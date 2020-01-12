Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Shooting in Baldwin Park kills one man, injures another

la-mapmaker-fatal-shooting01-12-2020-10-35-57.png
A shooting in Baldwin Park killed one man and injured another Saturday evening.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Jan. 12, 2020
10:31 AM
Share

A shooting in Baldwin Park killed one man and injured another Saturday evening.

Officers from the Baldwin Park Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They found a man had been shot in the upper torso. He died at the scene.

Detectives later learned that a second man had been shot twice in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and was undergoing surgery.

Advertisement

Authorities are investigating the incident as possibly being gang-related, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting took place a little over two hours after rapper 50 Cent made a promotional appearance at a nearby liquor store. The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately say whether the shooting is believed to be related to the appearance.

There was no word on a suspect, and investigators reported no arrest.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement