Missing 11-year-old boy found dead in Placerville

A missing Northern California child was found dead Saturday, but police are not disclosing many details.

Roman Lopez, 11, was last seen Saturday morning at his home on Coloma Street in Placerville, the Placerville Police Department said in a missing persons bulletin.

Roman Lopez, 11. (Placerville Police Department)

After an extensive search of the area by multiple law enforcement agencies, the boy was found dead later in the day, police said in a news release. The department did not say where the child’s body was found or how he died. His death is being investigated as suspicious, authorities said.

Placerville police announced the boy’s death at a news conference Sunday afternoon during which Sgt. John Meuser read a prepared statement but took no questions from reporters.

“The event is very tragic for all involved, and we appreciate your patience while we conduct a thorough investigation,” Meuser said.

Anyone with information about the boy’s death should call Det. Luke Gadow at (530) 642-5210, ext. 116.