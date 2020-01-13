Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Passenger’s leg severed and driver flees after police chase in Koreatown, authorities say

koreatown pursuit.jpg
Police search for a driver who led officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash in Koreatown early Monday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Jan. 13, 2020
7 AM
A man riding in a car police say was stolen had his leg severed when he jumped out of the vehicle early Monday morning during a police pursuit, and authorities are now searching for the driver, who fled after crashing the car.

Los Angeles police began pursuing the vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. The chase ended within minutes when the driver crashed into a row of parked cars near 7th and Berendo streets, authorities said.

The driver bailed out of the car after the crash and ran off. The passenger, who was injured after jumping out of the vehicle and was left behind, was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area with the help of LAPD K-9 units. A description of the driver was not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report

California
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
