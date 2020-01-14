Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Child finds deputy’s loaded gun and badge at Airbnb in Tahoe

EONBBH9U4AEleOw.jpg
Jon Segarra’s 9-year-old son, Josh, found a Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy badge and loaded handgun at a South Lake Tahoe rental home.
(Jon Segarra)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 14, 2020
12:35 PM
Share

A Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy is on paid leave after a child found his badge and a loaded handgun that were apparently left behind at a South Lake Tahoe, Calif., rental home, authorities said.

Jon Segarra said his 9-year-old son, Josh, found a Ruger .380 pistol in a bedroom drawer 10 minutes after the Hayward family arrived at an Airbnb rental near the Heavenly ski resort over the weekend.

At first, Segarra thought the weapon was fake. But after inspecting it, he realized it was real and loaded. Segarra said he took the gun apart and called the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

“My kids are pretty disciplined,” Segarra said. “They know if they see a firearm or anything like that, especially if it’s not at our place, not to touch it.”

Advertisement

The gun is the personal weapon of a deputy who apparently left the items behind while staying at the property, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the department investigates. He was not identified.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Low referred additional questions to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department late Monday. Neither agency returned requests for comment Tuesday.

“We are thankful no one was hurt as a result of the incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, according to Bay Area station KTVU-TV.

Airbnb said it also is investigating the incident.

Advertisement

After filing a police report, the family of nine looked for another place to stay for the night.

“My kids were pretty distraught,” said Segura, who identified himself as a gun owner. “There were like so many questions that came up on our mind. Why is it here? Is it stolen? Is someone going to come back here and look for it?”

Segarra said Airbnb offered the family $250 to rent a room elsewhere, but they had no luck finding a suitable place, even after driving around until 2 a.m. Instead the family camped out in the rental’s living room.

“We wanted to start off the new year for the kids,” he said. “Now this is their memory. It’s kind of crazy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement