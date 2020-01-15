Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Young child hospitalized after being shot in South Los Angeles

Location of shooting
An approximate location of the shooting Wednesday evening that resulted in one child being taken to a hospital.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Jan. 15, 2020
6:33 PM
Share

A child was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after being shot in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near 41st Place and Woodlawn Avenue.

Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department said detectives were at the scene and trying to sort out what happened.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded about 5:30 p.m. to the scene to treat a small child suffering from a gunshot wound, spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Advertisement

Neither the LAPD nor the Fire Department could provide a specific age of the child, but KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that the child was 4.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement