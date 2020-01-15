Young child hospitalized after being shot in South Los Angeles

A child was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after being shot in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near 41st Place and Woodlawn Avenue.

Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department said detectives were at the scene and trying to sort out what happened.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded about 5:30 p.m. to the scene to treat a small child suffering from a gunshot wound, spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Neither the LAPD nor the Fire Department could provide a specific age of the child, but KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that the child was 4.