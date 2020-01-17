Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Big rig hauling live chickens ruffles feathers with road closure in Chino Hills

la-mapmaker-chicken-truck-causes-major-road-closure01-17-2020-10-17-36.png
A big rig toppled onto its side while exiting the southbound 71 Freeway at Grand Avenue, closing the off-ramp and eastbound lanes, Chino Hills police said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 17, 2020
10:46 AM
Share

An overturned semi-truck carrying live chickens caused a major road closure in Chino Hills early Friday morning, authorities said.

The big rig toppled onto its side while exiting the southbound 71 Freeway at Grand Avenue, closing the off-ramp and eastbound lanes, Chino Hills police said in an alert issued at 7:15 a.m. Eastbound motorists were detoured onto the southbound 71.

More than half of the 6,000 chickens on board will be euthanized, according to a tweet from KNBC-TC Channel 4, which was at the scene. The Inland Valley Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued some of the animals.

Advertisement

The crash is the second in a week in which a chicken truck overturned in California. In east Sacramento County, a semi-truck hauling a double trailer flipped onto its side Jan. 8. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to an incident log from the California Highway Patrol, while a large number of the chickens were killed.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement