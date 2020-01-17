Big rig hauling live chickens ruffles feathers with road closure in Chino Hills

An overturned semi-truck carrying live chickens caused a major road closure in Chino Hills early Friday morning, authorities said.

The big rig toppled onto its side while exiting the southbound 71 Freeway at Grand Avenue, closing the off-ramp and eastbound lanes, Chino Hills police said in an alert issued at 7:15 a.m. Eastbound motorists were detoured onto the southbound 71.

More than half of the 6,000 chickens on board will be euthanized, according to a tweet from KNBC-TC Channel 4, which was at the scene. The Inland Valley Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued some of the animals.

#Breaking semi truck on its side in #ChinoHills. Hundreds of chickens trapped/ injured. Animal Humane on scene. Location: Grand Ave under the 71. Avoid the area. Heavy traffic. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/BoprZNylbv — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) January 17, 2020

The crash is the second in a week in which a chicken truck overturned in California. In east Sacramento County, a semi-truck hauling a double trailer flipped onto its side Jan. 8. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to an incident log from the California Highway Patrol, while a large number of the chickens were killed.