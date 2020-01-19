Woman stabbed to death in Arlington Heights; 2nd woman in custody

A woman was fatally stabbed in Arlington Heights early Sunday, and another woman was taken into custody in connection with her death, Los Angeles police said.

The victim, described only as a woman in her early 20s, was stabbed in the 4000 block of West Pico Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m., said Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokeswoman. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Paramedics also transported another person to the hospital for an unspecified medical emergency, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. That person was listed in fair condition.

Another woman in her early 20s was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing the woman who died, Cervantes said. Neither the suspect nor the victim was identified.

Multiple television stations reported that the stabbing took place inside the Catch One nightclub at 4067 W. Pico Blvd., but police could not confirm the reports. Video footage of the scene showed a large crowd standing behind police tape outside the club as a stretcher was loaded into an ambulance.