Three sought in stabbing that left one person injured at Crenshaw High School

Los Angeles police officers are searching for three people involved in a stabbing incident that occurred at Crenshaw High School in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call around 9 a.m. from the Los Angeles School Police Department about a stabbing at the school located on the 5000 block of S. 11th Street in Hyde Park, said fire department spokesperson Lindsey Lantz.

Firefighters and paramedics were en route to the school when police canceled the emergency call after the victim told police they would drive themselves to a local hospital to seek treatment for their injuries. Lantz did not know the condition of the victim.

Lantz did not know whether the stabbing occurred inside or outside the school grounds, but a school police source told The Times that the stabbing appeared to have happened in a classroom and that the incident remains under investigation. A school police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

No further details were immediately available.

Times staff writer Howard Blume contributed to this report.