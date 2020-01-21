Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
1 killed and 2 injured in stabbing near Bakersfield high school

Approximate location of a stabbing that left one person dead and two others injured Tuesday.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Jan. 21, 2020
4:48 PM
One person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a stabbing near a Bakersfield high school.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. near Foothill Road and Morning Drive. Foothill High School was reportedly placed on lockdown.

A person of interest has been detained, and authorities said they might have recovered the weapon used in the attack.

“This is a very active scene,” the Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We ask the public to avoid the area.”

The Sheriff’s Office initially reported there were four victims but later corrected the number.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
