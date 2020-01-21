1 killed and 2 injured in stabbing near Bakersfield high school

One person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a stabbing near a Bakersfield high school.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. near Foothill Road and Morning Drive. Foothill High School was reportedly placed on lockdown.

A person of interest has been detained, and authorities said they might have recovered the weapon used in the attack.

“This is a very active scene,” the Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We ask the public to avoid the area.”

The Sheriff’s Office initially reported there were four victims but later corrected the number.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.