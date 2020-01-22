Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Teenage boy killed in knife fight in Bakersfield

Approximate location of a stabbing that left one person dead and three others injured Tuesday.
(Approximate location of a stabbing that left one person dead and three others injured Tuesday. (Los Angeles Times))
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Jan. 22, 2020
7:20 PM
A 17-year-old youth was killed in a knife fight that authorities say started as a confrontation at a bus stop outside a high school as students were leaving school for the day.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to a call about multiple people being stabbed in the area of Foothill Road and Morning Drive, near Foothill High School.

The 17-year-old student died at the scene. Authorities have not released his name, but a family member told the Bakersfield Californian he was Jose Flores.

His aunt, Alma Valenzuela, told the newspaper that Flores was “a great kid, an awesome kid.”

“He would make everyone laugh every weekend at our family gatherings,” Valenzuela said. "[Our family is] devastated. We all are.”

Jason Cruz, 23, was also stabbed and has been booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old boy was also stabbed and has been booked into the juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
