All lanes of 405 Freeway closed in Redondo Beach by hazmat problem, CHP says

All lanes of the 405 Freeway near Redondo Beach and Lawndale have been closed because of a hazardous materials issue, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Authorities received a call at 11:02 a.m. about the problem, which forced both the north- and southbound lanes to be closed, the CHP said. The on-ramp to Hawthorne Boulevard is also closed, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would be reopened. The exact cause of the incident is also unknown at this time.

NB I-405 ALL LANES CLOSED at Hawthorne Bl. SB ALL LANES CLOSED at Rosecrans Av. Hazmat. Unknown duration. https://t.co/xbyTKr1JsE #hazmat pic.twitter.com/k7V8SNPwMg — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 23, 2020