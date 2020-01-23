Former Jamaican police officer, two others charged with murder of Irvine man

A former Jamaican police officer and two other men have been charged with murder in connection to an October home invasion robbery in Irvine.

Devon Quinland, 33, Andre Andrews, 34, and Omar Miller, 41, were each charged with felony counts of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime and assault with a firearm, according to the Orange County district attorney and Irvine Police Department.

The three men are also charged with the special circumstances of murder committed during the commission of a robbery and murder committed during the commission of a burglary, authorities said.

They could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted on all charges.

Advertisement

Irvine police arrested Quinland on Dec. 17. Andrews and Miller were arrested in Florida, where they live, and extradited to California on Wednesday. Miller is a former Jamaican police officer.

“The arrest and prosecution of these three individuals is a testament to the close working relationship the Irvine Police Department has across multiple jurisdictions and across state lines,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

On Oct. 26, at around 5:45 a.m., the Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of an injured man in a residential neighborhood in the city, authorities said.

A man told police that he and his roommate had been assaulted inside a home on Bayleaf Lane. When officers entered the home, they found a second man with gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

The two were taken to a hospital where the gunshot victim, 20-year-old Raymond Alcala, was pronounced dead. The other victim survived.

All three men charged are being held without bail in the Orange County Jail.