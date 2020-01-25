Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Man and woman dead in Alhambra shooting; suspect in custody

alh-3-fix.jpg
Two people were shot and killed in Alhambra on Friday night, authorities said.
(KTLA-TV)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Jan. 25, 2020
10:16 AM
Two people were shot and killed inside an apartment in Alhambra on Friday night, and a man was taken into custody in connection with their deaths, police said.

Authorities received a report of gunshots in the 400 block of North 2nd Street about 7:15 p.m., the Alhambra Police Department said in a news release.

Arriving officers found two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds, according to investigators. They attempted to resuscitate one of the victims, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A couple of blocks away, another officer who was en route to the scene was flagged down by a man who confessed to the shooting, police said. The man was arrested and was being held in the Alhambra jail in lieu of $2 million bail. His identity was not released, nor were those of the victims.

Police said they were still working to determine the relationship between the suspect and victims, as well as a motive for the shooting.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
