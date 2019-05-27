Kobe Bryant knows the truth: ‘The WNBA is a beautiful game to watch’

“People need to follow Kobe’s lead, and I’m not just talking about NBA players,” Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike said. “I’m so glad the players come and support us, but just men in general. You look at women’s basketball and the WNBA and a lot of men tend to speak on it without knowing it, and a lot of men tend to be ignorant about women’s basketball players. But you will have a daughter, and I bet you would want your daughter to play in the WNBA if she’s good at basketball. So follow his lead.”