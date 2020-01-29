Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Parts of a new California border fence weren’t yet anchored. Big winds blew them down

MEXICO-US-BORDER-WALL
A construction crew works on a fallen section of the border wall as seen from Mexicali, Mexico, on Wednesday. Newly installed panels in Calexico, Calif., fell over in high winds, landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border.
(STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By Kristina Davis
Jan. 29, 2020
7:09 PM
CALEXICO — 

Several panels of new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border were blown down by high winds Wednesday, landing into Mexican territory, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The steel bollard panels, at 30 feet tall, had just been anchored in concrete, which had not yet cured, when the gusts knocked them down late in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the area reported gusts around 20 to 30 mph around that time.

The failure occurred at a point in Calexico, Calif., between the west and east ports of entry. A road in Mexicali, Mexico, parallels the border wall. No one was injured and no property was damaged, authorities said.

“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” said Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was working to retrieve the panels from Mexico and reinstall them.

“CBP will work with the construction contractor to mitigate the impact of high winds as construction continues,” Pitones said.

The project is part of an effort to replace 11 miles of border barrier in the area, similar to what has been installed in San Diego. The barrier is constructed of steel bollards filled with concrete and and rebar, then topped with metal plates.

Davis writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Kristina Davis
