California

Gusty winds lash Southern California

A van crushed by a fallen tree in the Valley Glen neighborhood.
High winds downed a tree, which crushed a van in a driveway and blocked traffic on Fulton Avenue near Victory Boulevard in the Valley Glen neighborhood.
(KTLA-TV)
By Luke Money
Jan. 29, 2020
9:25 AM
Strong winds whipped through the Southland overnight, shaking trees and mussing hairdos throughout the region.

Powerful gusts toppled at least one large tree, crushing a van on Fulton Avenue near Victory Boulevard in the Valley Glen neighborhood, KTLA-TV reported.

Wind gusts topped 60 mph at La Cumbre Peak in the Santa Ynez Mountains north of Santa Barbara and at Refugio State Beach. Winds exceeded 70 mph at Whitaker Peak in the Angeles National Forest and the Montecito Hills, according to the National Weather Service.

“We definitely did get some stronger gusts, especially in the mountains,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

Breezy conditions are expected to stick around for at least the next day or so, Phillips said. The weather service has issued a wind warning until 3 p.m. Thursday for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and until noon Friday for the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and other mountainous areas of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Potentially damaging winds could fell trees and power lines, and forecasters warn that drivers of high-profile vehicles such as big rigs should be cautious when traveling through high-elevation areas.

California
Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
