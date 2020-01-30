Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

‘This city is broken’: L.A. planning memorial event for Kobe Bryant, Garcetti says

Remembering Kobe Bryant in Newport Beach
“We all know him as just Kobe, a person,” Newport Beach resident Jill Yank said at a candlelight vigil for Kobe Bryant on Sunday.
(Hillary Davis)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Jan. 30, 2020
12:08 PM
Share

Saying “this city is broken,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Los Angeles is planning a memorial for Kobe Byrant and others killed in the Sunday helicopter crash, but that no date has yet been set.

“There will absolutely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there,” Garcetti said Thursday. “We don’t have that date finalized but we’ve been talking every day to the Lakers, and most importantly, to [Bryant’s widow, Vanessa] as well. I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court.”

Bryant’s death has unleashed an outpouring of grief across Los Angeles, with thousands converging on Staples Center and L.A. Live, and numerous memorial murals going up. For two days after the crash, thousands also went to the crash site in Calabasas.

“It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well,” the mayor said.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether the Bryant memorial would be at Staples Center, which was the site for events memorializing both for rapper Nipsey Hustle and singer Michael Jackson.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dakota Smith
Follow Us
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement