Quarantine ordered for all 195 Americans at California base who fled coronavirus in China

Riverside County health officials have issued a quarantine order for all 195 people from Wuhan, China, who were evacuated to March Air Reserve Base after fleeing the coronavirus outbreak overseas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The State Department chartered a private plane to evacuate diplomats stationed at the Wuhan consulate, along with their families. On Wednesday, 201 Americans, including a month-old baby and several teenagers, arrived in California after fleeing the outbreak in China.