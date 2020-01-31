Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Quarantine ordered for all 195 Americans at California base who fled coronavirus in China

485564_ME_0129_US_Evacuees_Wuhan_008.IK.jpg
People in hazmat suits handle the luggage of about 200 American evacuees from Wuhan, China, who landed at March Air Reserve Base on Wednesday morning.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Jan. 31, 2020
10:36 AM
Riverside County health officials have issued a quarantine order for all 195 people from Wuhan, China, who were evacuated to March Air Reserve Base after fleeing the coronavirus outbreak overseas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The State Department chartered a private plane to evacuate diplomats stationed at the Wuhan consulate, along with their families. On Wednesday, 201 Americans, including a month-old baby and several teenagers, arrived in California after fleeing the outbreak in China.

There have been only a handful of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the U.S., with one each in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as in Chicago, Arizona and Washington state. But on Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency over the outbreak.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
