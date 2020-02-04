Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Frozen fish for breakfast? Delivery truck spills catch in downtown San Diego

Fish fell from a truck and blocked a downtown San Diego street early Tuesday.
San Diego police tweeted a photo showing dozens of fish that fell from the back of a truck and blocked a downtown street early Tuesday.
(San Diego Police Department)
By Teri Figueroa
Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Share

San Diego police had to reel in a fishy situation after several dozen tuna fell from the back of a truck onto a street north of downtown San Diego early Tuesday morning.

The fish went flying about 5:45 a.m. at West Grape and India streets in the Little Italy neighborhbood, Officer Billy Hernandez said. The truck was apparently headed up the hill on West Grape when the backdoor slid open and the tuna dropped out, leaving a line of fish several yards long down the street.

A caller reported that 60 to 80 large fish were partially blocking Grape Street, the officer said.

Advertisement

Officials had to close a lane of the street as workers scooped up the fish and tossed them back onto the truck. The cleanup was complete by 6:20 a.m.

But before all the fish were collected, a few people were seen grabbing some of the large tuna and taking off, KGTV-TV reported.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Teri Figueroa
Follow Us
Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement