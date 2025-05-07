There could be a shift in how girls’ flag football is played

Makena Cook made a name for herself as Orange Lutheran High‘s deep-ball throwing quarterback. She led the Lancers to a Southern Section Division 1 flag football championship, clinching the title with a pass and ending the season with a 6,611 total passing yards.

In the first two years of CIF-sanctioned girls’ flag football, Orange Lutheran coach Kristen Sherman crafted a pass-heavy offensive scheme that has helped bring eyes to the sport in Southern California. Now, Sherman might have to refocus her playbook as the National Federation of State High School Associations builds its first standardized nationwide rulebook.

Brian Seymour, the CIF’s associate executive director, confirmed to The Times that new rules, such as the defensive rush line moving from seven yards off the line of scrimmage to one yard as well as the introduction of special teams, will “potentially” be part of the new rulebook. An NFHS spokesperson declined to comment on specific rule changes for the forthcoming rulebook, which is scheduled for release in late May.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing sports now across the country, and when we get sports that are played by multiple states, it works out better if everybody’s playing from the same set of rules,” Seymour said.

Sherman believes the rule changes, which she says Southern California coaches have not had enough of a say in, will entirely change how teams play — pushing their style toward that of other states such as New York, which moved to a one-yard rush line last year. Sherman said the rule will probably force more short passes and run plays.

“Prior to the snap, a legal rusher may be lined up anywhere along the rush line that is set 7 yards from the LOS,” reads the CIF 2024 girls’ flag football playbook. In 2023, girls’ flag football played under a three-yard rush line.

Narbonne’s Faith Ugoje spins out of a tackle during a win over King/Drew in the City Section Division I title game last season. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“You’re gonna have to get rid of the ball extra fast if you have a girl one yard off,” Birmingham coach Jim Rose said.

The change of play in New York has created more defense-oriented games while forcing new offensive strategy. For example, as the Times Union in Albany reported, a game between Albany High and Burnt Hills-Ballston on April 3 ended with a 8-0 final score. A year ago, under the seven-yard rush rule, those same teams played to a 56-43 finish.

“It changes some of the excitement of the game and the ability to see what those girls can do with their arms and with a downfield passing attack,” Sherman said. “From that standpoint, it’s a little bit disappointing to not showcase these girls in the way that I think they should be showcased.”

Added Sherman: “I still believe we have one of the best quarterbacks in the country and she’ll adapt to the rule changes, just like the rest of the team will. It takes away from some of the excitement of these girls that have been working hard to show the way that they can push the ball vertical, just like any boys’ team could.”

Seymour, who noted that every year the rulebook is discussed and adjusted by a committee, said the standardized rulebook could allow for interstate games — such as when Las Vegas Bishop Gorman plays against Mater Dei — on the girls’ flag football level.

“It begins to align states, and kind of gives every state a voice that offers flag football similar to all the other sports that are offered throughout the country,” said Seymour, adding that this is the first rulebook the NFHS has created since 1999, when cheer was implemented nationwide.

Receiver Kaiya Cooke runs for a first down in Ventura’s win over Agoura in a Southern Section Division 1 playoff game last season. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Across the first two years of girls’ flag football in California, special teams have been nonexistent.

Teams start a possession at their 20-yard line — and when a team punts, there’s no kicking. The officials place the ball back at the other 20-yard line. For extra points, instead of kicking, teams have the option of attempting to score from the five-yard line (one point) or the 10-yard line (two points).

“We’re gonna have some punting, which is good because it’s another element where a different skill set is required, which may open up another roster spot for someone that does that skill set fairly well,” Seymour said.

Sherman, like Seymour, said she sees special teams as an opportunity to get more players on the field — adding that it creates game time for “girls who can’t find another spot on the field.” In the girls’ flag football ranks in California, many of the athletes play two sports, one of which is soccer in the winter.

Rose, who led Birmingham to a 13-1-1 record a year ago, isn’t thrilled with the potential addition of special teams. He calls it “a terrible idea.”

“Special teams in high school [boys’] football, half the time, aren’t very good,” he said, adding that they’ll have to dedicate further practice time to teach a new aspect of the game on top of the upcoming rule changes. “So how are you going to want to incorporate special teams with the girls? I think that will also cause scoring to go down.”

Going forward, Sherman said she’d like to see better communication from state officials as well as the creation of a girls’ flag football coaches association to help push through feedback at the national level.

“I think feeling like we have an ability to get a group together that has a voice in the room to be able to weigh in on these kind of things going forward,” Sherman said. “It would make everybody feel a lot better about changes coming up.”