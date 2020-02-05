International visitor with measles infects 4 L.A. County residents

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials Wednesday confirmed measles cases in four residents after an unimmunized international traveler visited the area.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes and, finally, a rash,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

Those at risk should check their immunization records and contact a healthcare provider about potential exposure if not protected. Officials recommend watching for a rash or fever, and if symptoms develop, staying home and calling a healthcare provider.

This is the second measles exposure in 2020 after a bad year in 2019 in which there were 20 cases among L.A. County residents as well as 14 cases involving travelers to the county, according to public health officials.

The following public places were visited by the confirmed cases while they were infectious:



1/26/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

1/27/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, L.A. 90049, 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

1/27/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 9:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

1/27/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

1/27/2020: Souplantation, 11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 116, L.A. 90049, noon-2:30 p.m.

1/27/2020: Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 6:45 p.m.-9 p.m.