California

International visitor with measles infects 4 L.A. County residents

Measles
A healthcare worker draws up measles vaccine for an immunization. Los Angeles County public health officials Wednesday announced four new cases.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Feb. 5, 2020
7:33 PM
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials Wednesday confirmed measles cases in four residents after an unimmunized international traveler visited the area.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes and, finally, a rash,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

Those at risk should check their immunization records and contact a healthcare provider about potential exposure if not protected. Officials recommend watching for a rash or fever, and if symptoms develop, staying home and calling a healthcare provider.

This is the second measles exposure in 2020 after a bad year in 2019 in which there were 20 cases among L.A. County residents as well as 14 cases involving travelers to the county, according to public health officials.

The following public places were visited by the confirmed cases while they were infectious:

  • 1/26/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • 1/27/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, L.A. 90049, 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
  • 1/27/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 9:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
  • 1/27/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 1/27/2020: Souplantation, 11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 116, L.A. 90049, noon-2:30 p.m.
  • 1/27/2020: Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 6:45 p.m.-9 p.m.
  • 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, L.A. 90049, 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
  • 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 11705 National Blvd., L.A. 90064, 12:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica 90403, 9:30 a.m.- noon
  • 1/28/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 1/28/2020: Andy’s Liquor, 440 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood 90301, 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
  • 1/28/2020: Kye’s, 1518 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 5:45 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • 1/28/2020: Maca Salon and Permanent Makeup, 1779 Westwood Blvd., L.A. 90024, 3:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
  • 1/28/2020: Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 6:05 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • 1/29/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 9 a.m.-11:10 a.m.
  • 1/29/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, L.A. 90049, 9:10 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
  • 1/29/2020: Nishi Poke and Ramen Bistro, 2536 Overland Ave., L.A. 90064, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
  • 1/29/2020: Vicente Foods, 12027 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 5:45 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • 1/29/2020: United Oil 76 Gas Station (went inside office), 1776 Cloverfield Blvd., Santa Monica 90404, 8:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
  • 1/30/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
  • 1/30/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11623 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk 90650, 4:20 p.m.-6:40 p.m.
  • 1/30/2020: New China Mongolian Barbeque Restaurant, 10001 Hawthorne Blvd., Inglewood 90304, 4:15 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • 1/30/2020: Red Wing Shoe Store, 18533 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance 90504, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
  • 1/30/2020: Shu-Sushi House Unico, 2932 ½ Beverly Glen Circle, Bel Air 90077, 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
  • 1/30/2020: Yogurtland, 11706 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 9:45 p.m.-midnight
  • 1/31/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, L.A. 90049, 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
  • 1/31/2020: Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica 90403, 9:20 a.m.-noon
  • 1/31/2020: Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, 6081 Center Dr., Suite 150, L.A. 90045 (part of Howard Hughes Center), 6:45 p.m.- 9:15 p.m.
  • 1/31/2020: Westfield Century City Mall (Nordstrom and Gelson’s only), 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. 90067, noon-3:10 p.m.
  • 2/01/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 12:20 a.m.-2:40 p.m.
  • 2/01/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, L.A. 90049, noon-2:15 p.m.
  • 2/01/2020: Kreation Organic Café, 11754 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • 2/01/2020: Acai Nation, 11740 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 1:05 p.m.-3:15 p.m.
Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
