California

Plane crash kills two in Tuolumne County

la-mapmaker-two-killed-in-plane-crash02-06-2020-06-49-33.png
Two people died after a small plane crashed in Tuolumne County on Wednesday, officials said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Feb. 6, 2020
7:01 AM
Two people were killed after their small plane crashed Wednesday evening in Tuolumne County, west of Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The plane went down shortly after 6 p.m. in the 21000 block of Springfield Road, near the Columbia Airport, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the victims have not yet been identified, authorities said.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive Thursday to investigate.

California
Luke Money
