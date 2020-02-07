Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
A tsunami alert woke Huntington Beach residents. It was a false alarm

Huntington Beach Pier
A surfer leaves the water at Huntington Beach Pier. Early Friday, a tsunami alarm sounded across the city, but officials said it was made in error.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Feb. 7, 2020
7:07 AM
Some Huntington Beach residents got a rude awakening Friday morning when an emergency tsunami alarm sounded at multiple locations in the city, authorities said.

Despite the alarm that went off about 4 a.m., “there is no current threat to our community,” the Huntington Beach Police Department said on Facebook.

“We are working to determine why and how the sirens were activated,” the Police Department said.

Reactions to the false alarm ranged from lighthearted to annoyed.

“Good thing that person wasn’t in charge of nuclear weapons,” one resident wrote in response to the department’s post.

“I guess I’m screwed if there’s a real emergency,” another added. “I tossed and turned all night yet didn’t hear a thing.”

Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
