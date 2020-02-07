A tsunami alert woke Huntington Beach residents. It was a false alarm

Some Huntington Beach residents got a rude awakening Friday morning when an emergency tsunami alarm sounded at multiple locations in the city, authorities said.

Despite the alarm that went off about 4 a.m., “there is no current threat to our community,” the Huntington Beach Police Department said on Facebook.

“We are working to determine why and how the sirens were activated,” the Police Department said.

Reactions to the false alarm ranged from lighthearted to annoyed.

“Good thing that person wasn’t in charge of nuclear weapons,” one resident wrote in response to the department’s post.

“I guess I’m screwed if there’s a real emergency,” another added. “I tossed and turned all night yet didn’t hear a thing.”

The tsunami alarm this morning was a false alarm. The city is looking to see what caused the activation. https://t.co/fyup0opWiR — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) February 7, 2020