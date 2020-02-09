Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Orson Bean’s death on Venice street sparks mourning, concern over pedestrian safety

Makeshift memorial for Orson Bean
A makeshift memorial for actor Orson Bean, who died after being struck by two cars Friday night in Venice.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Nina Agrawal
Irfan Khan
Feb. 9, 2020
8:59 AM
The death of Orson Bean, the 91-year-old veteran actor-comedian, has prompted an outpouring of grief in the Los Angeles theater community and also prompted new concerns about pedestrian safety in a city that has struggled to reduce deaths.

Bean was killed when he was hit by two cars Friday night while crossing Venice Boulevard on his way to see a play.

Here is what we know:

A daunting problem

Bean’s death comes as new figures show that the number of people killed in car crashes in Los Angeles remains stubbornly high. In 2019, four years after Mayor Eric Garcetti launched the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic deaths on city streets, 244 people died in collisions in Los Angeles, including 134 pedestrians and 19 cyclists.

Since Vision Zero was launched in 2015, the number of pedestrians, vehicle occupants, bicyclists and motorcyclists killed annually in traffic crashes has risen 33%. Fatalities surged in 2016 from 183 to 253, and have fallen 3.6% since then.

A death in Venice

Los Angeles police said Bean was on Venice Boulevard near the Pacific Resident Theater outside a marked crosswalk around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a Honda Civic traveling west. He was hit a second time by a Toyota Prius. Both drivers remained on the scene.

Judith Borne, publicist for the theater, said Bean was on his way to meet his wife, Alley Mills, who was volunteering as an usher, to watch a production of Arthur Miller’s play “All My Sons.” He had parked on the opposite side of the street and was crossing alone.

Actor Orson Bean: A local theater mainstay who rose to fame as a 1950s TV personality

“Many of us do this, including the audience,” Borne said. “The crosswalk is out of the way. Many people … just cross” the lanes.

Borne, who did not witness the incident but heard from others who were at the scene, said that after the first vehicle clipped Bean, he fell. Then a second car hit him and didn’t stop right away. Bean was dragged for about a quarter of a block, she said.

Marilyn Fox, the theater’s artistic director, was outside when the crash happened. She said Saturday she saw an “explosion” of debris and that Mills ran after a car. Someone went inside to tell others that Bean had been struck. Friday night’s performance, scheduled for 8 p.m., was canceled.

“There was no way we were going to have a show at that moment,” Fox said.

Appreciation: Orson Bean’s emails to this critic reveal the chatty charm that made him so beloved

A larger movement

Pedestrians are involved in a fraction of the traffic crashes in Los Angeles, but represent a disproportionate number of the victims. Over a five-year period in the last decade, people on foot were involved in 8% of collisions but represented 44% of those killed, according to city data.

The death of a 4-year-old struck and killed by a driver while she was walking to school with her mother in Koreatown became a rallying cry. The driver, who made a left turn into the crosswalk, had her own children in the backseat, police said.

The girl’s death sparked an outcry among advocates, who staged a “die-in” at Los Angeles City Hall to voice their frustrations with the city’s lack of progress on Vision Zero.

In response to the most pedestrian death numbers, the Transportation Department made more changes to streets in L.A. in 2019 than in the prior two years combined, spokeswoman Connie Llanos told The Times earlier this month. Those 1,529 modifications to crosswalks, traffic signals, intersections and other elements of the street are designed to improve the safety of the street.

Times staff writer Laura J. Nelson contributed to this report.

Nina Agrawal
Nina Agrawal is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously reported for WLRN-Miami Herald News and for the Latin American affairs magazine Americas Quarterly. A Southern California native, Agrawal is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and School of International and Public Affairs.
Irfan Khan
Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.
