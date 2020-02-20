Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
After report of a woman lying in a pool of blood, 3 bodies found in Hemet home

Bodies of three women were found inside this home in Hemet
Police are investigating after the bodies of three women were found inside this home in Hemet on Wednesday night.
(KTLA)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Feb. 20, 2020
10:43 AM
The bodies of three women were found inside a home in Hemet on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the home in the 1400 block of Rabbit Peak Way shortly before 9 p.m. in response to a report of a woman lying in a pool of blood, the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find three women dead inside the home, according to investigators. No other details, including the women’s names or how they died, were released. The investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information about the slayings was asked to call Hemet police Sgt. Gomez at (951) 765-2396.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
