Roommate, boyfriend arrested in triple homicide in Riverside County

Police have identified a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend as suspects in the slayings of three of her roommates, who were found dead inside a Riverside County home.

Hemet’s interim Police Chief Eddie Pust said Friday that the 20-year-old woman, Jordan Guzman, lived at the home and had a “dispute over a rental agreement” before the slayings.

Guzman and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Anthony McCloud, were arrested Thursday in Las Vegas after they allegedly stole one of the victims’ cars to flee. They are being held on $2-million bail each in Nevada awaiting extradition on three counts of murder.

The women — Trinity Clyde, 18; Wendy Lopez-Araiza, 46; and her daughter, Genesis Lopez-Araiza, 21 — were discovered dead Wednesday in the Hemet home. Wendy Lopez-Araiza’s husband came home from work Wednesday to find one of the victims covered in blood and called 911, Pust said at a news conference.

The chief said there was evidence of blunt force trauma and strangulation. There was no indication of a firearm being used in the deaths.

Pust said he did not know how long Guzman had lived at the home or how the killings unfolded.

It was not immediately clear whether Guzman and McCloud had attorneys who could speak on their behalf

Rodney Clyde told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that his daughter, Trinity, had planned to rent a room at the home on Rabbit Peak Way. The suspects allegedly stole Trinity Clyde’s vehicle to drive to Las Vegas.

“I just bought her paint yesterday,“ he said. “That was my baby. That was my kid.”