23-year-old CalArts student was slain in her home. A man has now been charged with murder

Two photos of a man appear under the heading "Special Bulletin."
Officials previously released a bulletin asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the death of Menghan Zhuang. A suspect has been arrested.
(L.A. County Sheriff’s Department)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old student found slain in her condo last month, authorities announced this week.

Jack Minh Terry, 22, was arrested in Garden Grove on Feb. 16, according to a statement Thursday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The case was presented to the county district attorney’s office, and Terry was charged with murder, according to the release.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

Zhuang, a Chinese national and California Institute of the Arts student who was also known as Emily King, was found unresponsive by her roommate in early February, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Her roommate called 911, and emergency responders found Zhuang suffering from multiple upper-body injuries, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives allege that Terry was seen leaving Zhuang’s residence at the Vistas condominium complex in Newhall on Feb. 4, the day she was found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

