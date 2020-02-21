Trump administration, in a reversal, OKs more funds for Oroville Dam repairs

The federal government has agreed to reimburse California more than $170 million for repairs to the Oroville Dam spillway following an appeal from a state agency, officials said.

The assistance, part of a request from the California Department of Water Resources to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for recovery funding, was initially denied last year.

But on Thursday, the Trump administration reversed itself and agreed to help with more of the dam spillway’s rebuilding, bringing FEMA’s potential overall assistance to more than $562.5 million.

“DWR is grateful to FEMA staff for their time, dedication continued support over the past three years,” said Department of Water Resources spokeswoman Erin Mellon. “The state will continue to review FEMA’s response and decide next steps regarding remaining costs in the coming weeks.”

In February 2017, the Oroville Dam was threatened amid the wettest winter since before the drought. Dam operators used the dam’s spillway, a long concrete chute that carries water into the Feather River, when the spillway itself became compromised by previously undiscovered construction and maintenance flaws.

But because water continued to pour into the lake, the state had to continue to release water down the damaged spillway to try and prevent it from overflowing, but it didn’t work.

The dam ultimately overflowed, sending water onto its “emergency spillway,” an earthen slope next to the concrete spillway. That spillway too was flawed, and the rushing water ate away at the earth until it threatened the dam itself, forcing Butte County officials to initiate a sudden, massive evacuation of more than 180,000 people down river.

While the dam ultimately held up, the damage to its two spillways was catastrophic. Both had to be reconstructed at an estimated cost of $1.1 billion. The work is still ongoing but the main spillway has been reconstructed and was even used during last year’s rainy winter.