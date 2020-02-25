Brea police officer fatally shoots man at regional park after report of a gunman

A man was shot and killed late Tuesday afternoon by a Brea Police Department officer near Carbon Canyon Regional Park after a call about a man with a gun.

Authorities are investigating whether the man had a firearm, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. No officers were injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the shooting, in what is standard procedure.

The circumstances of the shooting were not released.

Brea Police Department officers responded to the same park Thursday to search for a suspect who allegedly discharged a firearm. It was not immediately clear if the two cases are connected.

