California

Large fire reported at Carson refinery

refinery fire.png
(KTLA-TV Channel 5 )
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
11:19 PM
A large fire is burning at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson, sending flames at least 100 feet high into the air, according to preliminary news reports.

The fire has prompted the closure of all lanes of the 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Carson resident Joe Billings told KABC-TV Channel 7 that he was putting his daughter to bed when they heard an explosion and their house shook.

The refinery’s alarms “alarms went off, so that’s an indication something was really bad,” Billings told the news station, noting the alarm went off about 10:45 p.m.

Billings said his home is about two miles away.

“Felt like the house got a little jolt on this side of town,” he said.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information, and will be updated.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
