Carson refinery fire nearly under control hours after large blast, freeway closure

A fire that erupted overnight at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson was largely under control Wednesday morning, officials said.

The “bulk of fire activity” had been dealt with by 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Hazardous materials teams will continue to monitor air quality in the area, but no public health threat has been detected, the department said.

#MarathonIC *UPDATE* Refinery fire brigade crews continue to make progress. Bulk of fire activity diminished. HAZMAT crews will continue to monitor air quality-no public threat detected. pic.twitter.com/eZiUJZAlj3 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 26, 2020

The blaze erupted late Tuesday, shooting flames at least 100 feet into the air. An explosion in a cooling tower at the refinery — which residents reported hearing from as far away as Glendale, Studio City and Atwater Village — preceded the fire.

Advertisement

Daniya Ahmed, 22, who lives about a mile and a half west of the refinery, said she was doing her nightly routine when she heard a loud boom.

“I got really confused and honestly frightened,” Ahmed said in a Twitter message. “My heart was racing.”

The fire prompted a brief closure of all lanes of the 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. All lanes reopened by about 11:45 p.m. after being closed for about 30 minutes.

The refinery is the largest on the West Coast, with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per day, according to Marathon Petroleum Corp. A spokesperson for the Ohio-headquartered company could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning.