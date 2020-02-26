Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Carson refinery fire nearly under control hours after large blast, freeway closure

498813_ME_0226_marathon_refinery_fire1_WJS.jpg
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s vehicle blocks Wilmington Avenue in Carson as a fire burns at the Marathon refinery Tuesday night.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Feb. 26, 2020
7:28 AM
A fire that erupted overnight at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson was largely under control Wednesday morning, officials said.

The “bulk of fire activity” had been dealt with by 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Hazardous materials teams will continue to monitor air quality in the area, but no public health threat has been detected, the department said.

The blaze erupted late Tuesday, shooting flames at least 100 feet into the air. An explosion in a cooling tower at the refinery — which residents reported hearing from as far away as Glendale, Studio City and Atwater Village — preceded the fire.

Daniya Ahmed, 22, who lives about a mile and a half west of the refinery, said she was doing her nightly routine when she heard a loud boom.

“I got really confused and honestly frightened,” Ahmed said in a Twitter message. “My heart was racing.”

The fire prompted a brief closure of all lanes of the 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. All lanes reopened by about 11:45 p.m. after being closed for about 30 minutes.

The refinery is the largest on the West Coast, with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per day, according to Marathon Petroleum Corp. A spokesperson for the Ohio-headquartered company could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
