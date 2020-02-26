Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Orange County declares emergency over coronavirus, a day after San Francisco issues decree

492556_ME_0212_Coronavirus_Hopspital_015.IK.jpg
A coronavirus health advisory is posted in the emergency department at St. Joseph Medical Center in Orange.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Feb. 26, 2020
1:27 PM
Orange County is declaring a health emergency in response to the coronavirus, which has killed thousands globally, officials announced Wednesday.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel and Vice Chairman Andrew Do will make a formal announcement at a news conference later in the day.

The decree follows San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s declaration of an emergency Tuesday in the aftermath of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warning that COVID-19 is likely to spread within U.S. communities.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see coronavirus spread in this country,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday. “It’s not so much a question of if, but a question of when.”

San Diego and Santa Clara counties have previously issued similar declarations.

Health officials in Orange County confirmed one of the first cases of coronavirus in the state in late January. Another patient also tested positive in Los Angeles County. Both had traveled to Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the outbreak.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is taking precautions to monitor the spread of the virus.

“The city of Los Angeles will continue to be proactive and take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and I commend our city and county response agencies for their hard work to keep us safe. My office is working closely with federal, state and county agencies to monitor the situation,” Garcetti said in a statement to The Times.

The mayor’s office said Los Angeles International Airport is also taking precautions to keep travelers and employees safe, including the use of CDC health screeners at the LAX.

Times staff writer Dakota Smith contributed to this report.

California
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
