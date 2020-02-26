Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Ventura restaurants banned from using polystyrene food containers

A discarded polystyrene cup lies near the shoreline at Santa Monica Beach in 2006. The Ventura City Council this week voted to ban restaurants from using polystyrene food containers.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Feb. 26, 2020
10:01 AM
Ventura restaurants no longer will be allowed to use polystyrene and single-use food containers after the City Council voted to ban their use.

The city is the latest to prohibit the use of polystyrene, often known as Styrofoam, in food-service businesses to help reduce litter and harm to marine animals. The material is found in single-use plates, cups and take-out food containers and is neither biodegradable nor recyclable. After heavy rains, polystyrene-made items can be seen in storm drains and on beaches, where tiny pieces often end up in the stomachs of seabirds and marine animals.

Melcon, Mel   Dean Kubani, environmental programs division manager for Santa Monica, photographed
The Legislature’s recent rejection of a proposed statewide ban on plastic foam takeout containers (SB 705) was disappointing and surprising, considering that it happened hours before California lawmakers were excoriating President Trump for the environmental shortsightedness of pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

Following Monday’s 6-0 vote, with Deputy Mayor Sofia Rubalcava absent, city staff will begin drafting an ordinance requiring that all restaurants use biodegradable or recyclable food packaging. Staff also will research how other cities have banned retailers from selling coolers, plates and cups containing polystyrene, noting that retail stores in the city may face a similar prohibition.

“What’s extra special is current users even agree that it’s the right thing to do,” Mayor Matt LaVere told the council. “There’s community-wide support for this. We all walk on the beach and see it all the time.”

The city will use Santa Barbara’s ordinance as its road map, officials said. All food providers and retailers there are required to use containers and packing materials, including “peanuts” and shipping boxes, that are compostable, recyclable and biodegradable, according to the ordinance.

Council: No ban on Styrofoam
The Burbank City Council has proposed to ban the use of polystyrene within the city.

Food providers in Santa Barbara may be exempt from the rule for up to a year if the vendor applies for an exemption showing a potential financial hardship. Food prepared or packaged outside the city and brought into Santa Barbara as well as raw meat, fish and other raw food trays also are excluded from that ordinance.

More than 130 cities have implemented a similar ban, including Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. San Diego previously voted to ban the use of polystyrene foam products but had to reverse course in the wake of a lawsuit filed by the restaurant industry.

California
Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
