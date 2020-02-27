Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Pursuit ends with violent crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Feb. 27, 2020
10:59 PM
A pursuit Thursday evening ended violently when the driver lost control on the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley, resulting in a crash that ejected at least two people from the vehicle.

KCAL-TV Channel 9’s chopper, Sky9, was following overhead and filmed the crash.

Los Angeles Police Department started pursuing the vehicle, suspected of being stolen, in Pacoima on surface streets before the driver got onto the 118 Freeway, then the southbound 405, according to KCAL.

Several units from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash near Victory Boulevard about 10:35 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
