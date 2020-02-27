Pursuit ends with violent crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

A pursuit Thursday evening ended violently when the driver lost control on the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley, resulting in a crash that ejected at least two people from the vehicle.

KCAL-TV Channel 9’s chopper, Sky9, was following overhead and filmed the crash.

Los Angeles Police Department started pursuing the vehicle, suspected of being stolen, in Pacoima on surface streets before the driver got onto the 118 Freeway, then the southbound 405, according to KCAL.

#BREAKING: Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in a MAJOR crash on the 405 fwy at Victory. At least two suspects were ejected from the car. @Stu_Mundel overhead in #Sky9. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/y9CBnjQlgL — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) February 28, 2020

Several units from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash near Victory Boulevard about 10:35 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information.