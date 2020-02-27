Heat wave could rewrite record books in Southern California, forecasters say

Sandals and swimsuits may be in order as Mother Nature cranks up the heat in Southern California on Thursday.

The unseasonably warm weather is the result of a high-pressure ridge that’s lingered over the eastern Pacific Ocean for much of January and February, rerouting winter storms that typically soak California to the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s not unusual to get these mini warm spells in January and February, but it’s going to be a very warm day for the coastal plain,” said Richard Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Temperatures are expected to range from the low 80s to 90 degrees in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties on Thursday, which is predicted to be the warmest day of the week. These toasty temperatures could break some decades-old February records.

High temperatures in downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach, Los Angeles International Airport and Burbank are expected to tie or break daily records. The typical high in coastal Los Angeles is around 69 degrees this time of year, Thompson said.

Downtown Los Angeles’ 1992 record of 86 degrees for the day is expected to fall, along with Long Beach and LAX’s record of 83 degrees, also set in 1992. If temperatures get high enough in Burbank, it could break a record high of 86 degrees set in 1986, according to weather service data.

Temperatures are expected to dip by a few degrees Friday. But by Saturday, the mercury is expected to drop by about 10 degrees — into the low 70s — for much of the Southland.

By Sunday, wet weather is expected to return to the area, with a slight chance of rain before 10 a.m. followed by a chance of showers until 4 p.m. It’s still too early to tell how strong the storm may be, but forecasters are predicting a roughly 30% chance of rain for the first day of March.

After a wet ending to 2019, rainfall has been lackluster in California in January and February, causing some consternation among weather experts.

Downtown Los Angeles has received just 0.04 inches of rain this month, a sharp contrast to February 2019, when a series of atmospheric rivers hammered the area with rain, dumping 5.59 inches downtown and keeping the mercury below 70 degrees all month.

The lack of rain has also taken its toll on the Sierra Nevada snowpack, a key source of the state’s water supply. As of Thursday, the statewide snowpack measured 46% of average for the time of year. At roughly the same time last year, the snowpack measured 151% of average.