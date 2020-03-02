Santa Clara and San Mateo counties report new cases of coronavirus

Santa Clara and San Mateo counties reported new cases of coronavirus on Monday morning.

Santa Clara County confirmed two new cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total of COVID-19 cases in the county to nine, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

One of the cases involves a man who was a “household contact” of a previously confirmed case in the county. The other is a man who was a household contact of a previously confirmed case in another county. Both individuals are under home isolation, officials said.

A household contact refers to a person who likely shared or lived in the residence of another individual. The relationships are unclear at this time.

In San Mateo County, a resident of the area has a “presumed positive” case of coronavirus, pending testing confirmation from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

“This new case of a positive case of novel coronavirus has happened in San Mateo County and we share the concerns of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that we all need to be prepared for COVID-19 to spread within the United States,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer.

“To prevent any illness, follow CDC guidelines including washing your hands frequently, covering your sneeze and staying home when sick,” he continued. “Also, please dust off your personal emergency plans to make sure you have proper provisions at your home including water, medications and food.”

The source of exposure is unknown at this time. The adult patient has been hospitalized and is in isolation, officials said, and has no known exposure to the virus through travel or through contact with a confirmed case.

This marks the second case of coronavirus in San Mateo County. The first was an individual who was repatriated to the U.S. by the CDC. That individual is in isolation and in good condition.

Meanwhile, in Sonoma County, a private school closed for the day after learning that an adult affiliate of the school — not an employee — had been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus.

“We were not able to confer with Public Health last night or early this morning as the agency was closed. At 6:15 this morning we made the cautious decision to close school for today. We will work with public health officials to determine and follow appropriate protocols and follow up with additional information,” Andy Davies, head of Healdsburg School, said.

The Healdsburg Unified School District remains open.

There have been more than 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California — the majority of whom are individuals who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship or from Wuhan, China.