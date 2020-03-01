Here’s where coronavirus cases have been reported in California

Cases of the novel coronavirus have begun to mount in the United States and are expected to continue to grow in the coming weeks as the virus spreads and testing increases.

“We are facing a historic public health challenge,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “We will continue to respond to COVID-19 in an aggressive way to contain and blunt the threat of this virus. While we still hope for the best, we continue to prepare for this virus to become widespread in the United States.”

In California, at least 35 cases have been reported. Twenty-four cases were people who either caught the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship or in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak was first reported, and were then repatriated to the U.S. and quarantined at California military bases. An additional 11 cases were in returning travelers or, in at least three instances, people who contracted the virus in their community.

Humboldt County

Authorities announced Feb. 19 that a Humboldt County resident who had recently traveled to China had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The person self-isolated at home and has since been cleared and released, officials said.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles

There has been one confirmed case, in a Wuhan resident who was flying through Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 22 on his way back to China, and presented himself for care at LAX once he noticed he wasn’t feeling well, L.A. County public health officials announced Jan. 26.

The patient was taken from LAX directly to a hospital, was quarantined for 14 days and has now been released, said L.A. County public health head Barbara Ferrer.

More than 50 people who came into contact with the patient, many of whom were health workers, were identified as at risk and asked to limit contact with others, Ferrer said. Some are still under those precautions, she said.

Orange County

There has been one case in Orange County. Public health officials announced Jan. 25 that a returning traveler from Wuhan had tested positive for the virus. The patient was isolated in a hospital and has since fully recovered, officials said.

On Feb. 26, the county declared a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus.

The move was largely in response to a proposal to move coronavirus patients to a facility in Costa Mesa, which sparked a bitter court battle. The federal government has since retreated from the plan.

Sacramento County

A Sacramento County resident who returned to the U.S. from China on Feb. 2 was found to have the virus, officials announced Feb. 21.

The person took precautionary measures during travel and had been self-quarantined since returning, according to the county public health department. The patient was asymptomatic but was isolated at home.

San Benito County

Two cases have been reported in San Benito County, both on Feb. 2. A man, 57, who had recently returned from Wuhan became ill and passed the virus on to his wife, also 57. Officials said the couple had not left their home since the husband returned from China. They were not hospitalized and were isolated in their home.

San Diego County

San Diego County

Two cases have been reported in San Diego County, both of them among people who were evacuated from Wuhan and flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to be quarantined.

Authorities announced the first case on Feb. 10 and the second two days later. Both patients were hospitalized at San Diego Health System shortly after arriving at the base, officials said.

The first patient was mistakenly discharged from the hospital Feb. 9 and sent back to the base after a mix-up with the test results, but was returned to the hospital the following day for care.

Both patients have since recovered and been released from the hospital.

County public health officials declared a local emergency on Feb. 14 in response to the coronavirus.

Santa Clara County

Of the four cases in the county, two were linked to travel.

Authorities announced the first on Jan. 31, a Santa Clara County man who fell ill after his Jan. 24 return from Wuhan and Shanghai. Officials said the man had self-isolated at his home, leaving twice to seek medical care.

Authorities confirmed Feb. 2 that a woman who had recently traveled to Wuhan became infected with the virus. The woman arrived in the U.S. on Jan. 23 to visit family, officials said, and had stayed home since her arrival, except for two trips to seek outpatient medical care. She was not sick enough to be hospitalized.

An additional third case, made public Feb. 27, is believed to have been contracted in the community.

The patient is an older adult woman with chronic health conditions who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness, officials said. She had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected person, and officials aren’t sure how she got it.

The fourth case, announced Feb. 28, was a close contact of that woman and is doing well, officials said. She was not ill and was isolated at home.

Solano County

Solano County

Most of the cases in Solano County are associated with evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where passengers were quarantined off Japan after some of those who had boarded tested positive for coronavirus.

Some of the evacuees were taken to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. Of those who arrived there, 21 tested positive for coronavirus, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Feb. 26. Some of them were then transferred to hospitals outside the county.

Solano County is also where the first confirmed case of community spread in the U.S. was reported.

An older woman was hospitalized with fever illness and transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, where she was eventually diagnosed with COVID-19, officials announced Feb. 26. She was “in her community” for several days before accessing care, officials said.

The woman had not recently traveled to a high-risk area, nor had she been in contact with someone with the virus. She was not tested for several days because she did not fit screening criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the time. The guidelines have since been revised.

More than 100 people, most of whom were health workers, have been asked to self-quarantine because of contact with the woman. The CDC has dispatched a team to help local officials identify others who may have come in contact with her.

On Feb. 27, the county issued a proclamation of local emergency due to the virus.