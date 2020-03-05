California officials demand changes to L.A. voting after election day chaos

California’s chief elections officer lashed out Thursday at the series of election day mishaps in Los Angeles County, demanding that local officials mail ballots to each of the county’s 5.5 million voters for the November election.

“I’m beyond frustrated and disappointed in what I saw on Tuesday, and I’m committed to making sure it doesn’t happen again,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “Clearly, voters deserve better.”

L.A. County’s rollout of its long-awaited voting system — including new ballot-marking machines and regional vote centers in lieu of neighborhood polling places — was marred by reports of broken devices and wait times of three hours or longer. Many of the voters standing in long lines were angry that they had no other way to cast a ballot in the statewide presidential primary. Los Angeles County was given special treatment under a 2016 state election law, allowing officials to close polling places without mailing a ballot to every voter.

That meant that as many 2 million Angelenos were forced to find one of the vote centers, of which there were far fewer than polling places used in the 2018 elections.

“L.A. County appealed to the Legislature for special treatment and they got it,” said Padilla, a former state senator and president of the L.A. City Council.

Local elections officials have not yet tallied the total number of votes cast at one of the 978 vote centers. While many of the locations were open 10 days prior to election day, relatively few L.A. voters cast ballots during that time.

State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), the author of the 2016 law to move counties away from traditional elections and toward a model that combines absentee ballots with full-service centers for those who want to vote in person, said he will introduce legislation next week that would require L.A. County to open more vote centers in November or mail all registered voters a ballot.

“I regret not having pushed harder on L.A. County last time around,” Allen said of the negotiations over his law, the Voter’s Choice Act. “And I’m trying to fix things with this bill.”

At the time, county officials insisted they didn’t have the capacity to mail everyone a ballot. The special provision was not included in the first drafts of the legislation, Senate Bill 450, but was added without fanfare during the legislative process.

“They said it wasn’t logistically feasible,” Allen said on Thursday. “They said it was too expensive.”

Dean Logan, L.A. County’s registrar of voters, made some of those same arguments in a written statement he released Thursday after Padilla’s call to mail everyone a ballot.

“The logistics and capacity for election administration in Los Angeles County are complex and demanding,” Logan wrote. “Significant efforts were made — and must be made going forward — to ensure greater access, functionality and reliability in the voting model. Expansion of vote by mail should be explored to determine its viability in the short timeframe ahead of the November election, but more is required.”

On Wednesday, L.A. County supervisors asked for additional information from Logan on the root causes of the problems, though some supervisors believed a key factor was that so many voters waited to cast ballots until election day.