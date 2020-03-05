Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Electric scooter sparks fire in San Francisco, sending one to hospital

An e-scooter sparked a fire in San Francisco
San Francisco officials said an e-scooter sparked a fire that sent one person to a hospital Thursday morning.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 5, 2020
11:39 AM
An electric scooter sparked a blaze in a San Francisco building that sent one person to a hospital Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Firefighters arriving at the scene reported seeing heavy smoke on the building’s ninth floor.

Crews quickly got a handle on the blaze and rescued two people, as well as a dog, according to the department. One person was taken to a hospital, officials said.

No residents were displaced.

The fire originated in the electrical components of an e-scooter, according to the department. It was not immediately clear what caused it to ignite.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
