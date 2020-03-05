Electric scooter sparks fire in San Francisco, sending one to hospital

An electric scooter sparked a blaze in a San Francisco building that sent one person to a hospital Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Firefighters arriving at the scene reported seeing heavy smoke on the building’s ninth floor.

Crews quickly got a handle on the blaze and rescued two people, as well as a dog, according to the department. One person was taken to a hospital, officials said.

No residents were displaced.

The fire originated in the electrical components of an e-scooter, according to the department. It was not immediately clear what caused it to ignite.