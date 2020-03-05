Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Accused Poway synagogue shooting suspect to face death penalty

468010_sd_me_ John Earnest Arraignment_HL_002.jpg
John Earnest, accused of killing one person and wounding three others in a shooting at Chabad of Poway Synagogue in April, appears in San Diego Superior Court on Oct. 3.
(Howard Lipin / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Pauline Repard
March 5, 2020
1:35 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

The San Diego County district attorney’s office will seek the death penalty against John Earnest, who is accused of hate-crime shootings at a Poway synagogue that left one dead and three wounded, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Earnest’s attorney told San Diego Superior Court Judge Peter Deddeh he will need co-counsel to assist in the defense of a death penalty case and more time to prepare for trial, which is currently set for June 2.

Deputy Public Defender John O’Connell had no comment after the brief hearing.

Earnest, 20, of Rancho Peñasquitos, did not visibly react to the announcement while sitting in court.

The former nursing student is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, a firearms allegation and hate crime allegations in the April 27 shootings at Chabad of Poway. He also is charged with arson at an Escondido mosque in March 2019.

Attorneys are to return to court April 17 to discuss a likely timeline for the trial.

Prosecutors declined to say when the death penalty decision had been reached.

But Deputy Dist. Atty. Leonard Trinh said out of court that among the factors they took into consideration were the evidence in the case as well as discussions with the surviving victims wounded in the shooting and the family of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, who was killed.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was shot in both hands, causing him to lose an index finger. Congregants Almog Peretz, then 34, and his niece, Noya Dahan, then 8, were wounded.

The rabbi was celebrating the last day of Passover with his congregants at Chabad of Poway when a gunman in a green army-style vest, armed with a semiautomatic weapon, burst in and began shooting.

Earnest is believed to have posted online a lengthy, signed diatribe against Jews, Muslims and racial minorities. The open letter describes his hatred of Jews, writing as if the posting would be read after he has killed as many Jews as possible.

The posting was spotted before the shootings and forwarded to the FBI by a tipster, but too late for investigators to identify the author and stop the shootings.

The shootings were caught on security camera video, showing a man identified by prosecutors as Earnest stepping into the synagogue doorway, raising a rifle and firing. Then he ran to his nearby car and drove off as an off-duty Border Patrol agent fired at him.

Several minutes later, Earnest called 911 and told a California Highway Patrol dispatcher that he had just “opened fire at a synagogue,” according to authorities. He said he thought he had killed some people, authorities said.

He waited in Rancho Bernardo for officers to arrive, then surrendered quietly to San Diego police. They seized an AR-15 rifle and ammunition from his car.

Earnest bought the rifle from a San Diego gun store the day before the attack, despite a state law that took effect last year prohibiting people under 21 years old from buying firearms. Exceptions are made for those with a hunting license, but Earnest’s hunting license application had not yet gone into effect.

Earnest also faces a 113-count federal indictment alleging hate crimes, using a firearm and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by using a dangerous weapon resulting in death and injury.

He has pleaded not guilty to all state and federal charges.

Prosecutors in the federal case have not decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Last fall, the U.S. attorney’s office asked a federal judge for additional time to determine whether to seek the death penalty. Federal capital punishment cases are rare, and the review process is extensive.

Repard writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Pauline Repard
Pauline Repard covers legal affairs, crime and public safety news in San Diego County. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 1988, and since then has reported police, fire and court news in every corner of the county. Repard grew up in San Diego County and earned a journalism degree at California State University Fullerton. Before joining the U-T, she worked as a reporter for the Whittier Daily News, The Vista Press and The San Diego Daily Transcript. She has won news writing awards from the San Diego Press Club and the Society of Professional Journalists.
