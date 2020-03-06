Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Newborn girl found dead in Pasadena park restroom

Maintenance workers found the body of a newborn girl Thursday in a restroom at Memorial Park in Pasadena, authorities said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 6, 2020
8:55 AM
Authorities are searching for answers after a newborn girl was found dead in a restroom at a Pasadena park Thursday night.

Maintenance workers found the baby while preparing to clean a restroom at Memorial Park, 85 E. Holly St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at about 10:10 p.m., Lt. Anthony Russo said.

“They discovered the deceased newborn inside the female restroom on a stack of toilet paper,” Russo said.

The newborn appeared to be full term, Russo said, but the Los Angeles County coroner’s office will have to officially make that determination.

It was not immediately clear when the baby was born, but Russo said police did not receive any calls for service or reports of a baby crying before the body was found.

“We don’t know if the baby was born there or brought there,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
