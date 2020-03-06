Newborn girl found dead in Pasadena park restroom

Authorities are searching for answers after a newborn girl was found dead in a restroom at a Pasadena park Thursday night.

Maintenance workers found the baby while preparing to clean a restroom at Memorial Park, 85 E. Holly St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at about 10:10 p.m., Lt. Anthony Russo said.

“They discovered the deceased newborn inside the female restroom on a stack of toilet paper,” Russo said.

The newborn appeared to be full term, Russo said, but the Los Angeles County coroner’s office will have to officially make that determination.

It was not immediately clear when the baby was born, but Russo said police did not receive any calls for service or reports of a baby crying before the body was found.

“We don’t know if the baby was born there or brought there,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.