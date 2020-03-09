First coronavirus case in Long Beach confirmed in patient at hospital

A patient at Long Beach Medical Center was determined Monday morning to have the coronavirus — the first case of the novel virus in Long Beach, according to hospital officials.

“The patient has been in an isolation room since being identified as potentially having COVID-19 and is being provided with the very best care,” Dr. James Leo, MemorialCare chief medical officer, said in a statement. “Staff members are following all infection control requirements, including following the guidelines of the CDC regarding exposure to patients with novel coronavirus.”

Leo said the hospital staff has trained extensively for coronavirus cases and has ample medical supplies should there be an influx of patients to the hospital.

“In order to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, we are screening ... people with symptoms outside of the emergency department and masking those patients immediately,” Leo said. “Patients who are suspected of possibly having COVID-19 are immediately placed in isolation.”

The hospital did not provide further details about the patient.

The news comes the same day that Los Angeles County public health officials announced the first coronavirus case from community spread.