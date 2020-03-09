Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Plans set for keeping the public safe from coronavirus as cruise ship passengers exit in Oakland

ship-large.jpg
The Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco on Sunday.
(Associated Press)
By Anita Chabria
Joe MozingoAlex Wigglesworth
March 9, 2020
9:02 AM
Share

The Grand Princess cruise ship — stuck off the San Francisco coast for days because of a coronavirus outbreak — will dock at noon Monday in Oakland.

Officials stressed they are taking aggressive action to keep passengers who might have the virus isolated from the larger population as they do the evacuation.

It is unclear how deeply the virus spread aboard the ship. Several days ago, the Coast Guard sent 45 tests, and 21 came back positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Here is what state and federal authorities plan to do with the more than 3,000 people onboard:

Advertisement

Getting off the ship

--Of the 2,500 passengers aboard the ship, those in need of immediate medical care or those with preexisting medical conditions will get off the ship first.

-- The second group off will be California residents.

--People who live out of state will be taken to federal facilities closer to their homes.

--Before disembarking, they will have their temperatures taken and be assessed for either transfer or treatment at regional medical facilities or quarantine at state military bases.

Advertisement

--Gov. Gavin Newsom warned it could be take several days to complete the process.

Out of Oakland

--The 962 California passengers who did not need immediate medical attention would be taken to Travis Air Force Base in nearby Solano County for 14 days of quarantine, with a smaller number going to the Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego.

--The remaining American passengers would be sent to military bases in Texas and Georgia.

--Oakland International Airport will handle charter flights to the other bases, and out of the country. “There will be no contact with the general population terminals at Oakland Airport,” Newsom said.

--Foreign passengers would be flown to their home countries.

The ship

--When the evacuation is finished, the Grand Princess would sail out of San Francisco Bay.

--The remaining 1,094 crew members — mostly foreign nationals — would remain quarantined onboard.

CaliforniaHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Anita Chabria
Follow Us
Anita Chabria covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times and is based in Sacramento. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Sacramento Bee as a member of its statewide investigative team, and previously covered criminal justice and City Hall.
Joe Mozingo
Follow Us
Joe Mozingo is a projects reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement