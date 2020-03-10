Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

LAPD releases photo of suspected gunman in Westlake slaying

Authorities say this man is a suspect in a Jan. 6 fatal shooting in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
9:46 AM
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man they say shot and killed a pedestrian in Westlake earlier this year.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released a photo of the suspect — described as an older man with a long ponytail and glasses — in the Jan. 6 killing of 48-year-old Erik Perez.

Officers who responded to the 900 block of South Alvarado Street about 7:30 p.m. found Perez lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the suspect was walking south on Alvarado when he passed Perez on the sidewalk. The man then stopped, wheeled around and shouted something at Perez.

As the two started walking toward each other, the gunman pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot Perez once in the chest before fleeing on foot down Alvarado and east on Olympic Boulevard, police said.

Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity or has additional information is asked to call Det. Bradley Golden with Central Bureau Homicide at (323) 342-8960. Tips also can be left anonymously at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

California
Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
