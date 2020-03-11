Cal State Long Beach, Pepperdine suspend in-person classes because of coronavirus

Cal State Long Beach and Pepperdine University announced Wednesday they would join colleges and universities across the nation that have suspended face-to-face classes in response to the fast-moving coronavirus.

Classes at Cal State Long Beach will be canceled from Thursday through Tuesday to allow faculty time to make preparations for starting alternative instruction March 18, a campus-wide message said. Student housing, dining facilities, libraries, computer labs and other student services offices will be open to ensure that students continue to have access to technology, Wi-Fi and other support, spokesman Jeff Cook said.

The campus is expected to resume normal operations April 20.

The move came a day after a widely circulated on-campus petition called for university officials to allow students and faculty to stay home without facing consequences or requiring a doctor’s note. Ten students at Cal State Long Beach are currently in self-isolation after attending a conference in Washington, D.C., last week where other attendees later tested positive. There are no confirmed cases on the Long Beach campus.

At Pepperdine, where officials also said there have been no confirmed cases, faculty will transition to online instruction the week of March 16, through the remainder of the semester.

“Faculty have been preparing for some time for this possible outcome and, having learned from our efforts during the Woolsey Fire, they will provide highly effective instruction via this remote alternative instruction format,” a message from President Jim Gash said.

The two universities’ announcements followed similar decisions by those earlier this week by most UC campuses, as well as several Cal State campuses, including East Bay, San Francisco and San Jose. Sierra College in the California Community Colleges system is also transitioning to online education, with other community colleges expected to follow.

The rapid succession of announcements by major California campuses came as higher education faces one of its most pressing challenges in decades. Universities and colleges throughout the nation are launching sweeping changes throughout the core of their operations, including instruction, admissions and finances, to combat the fast-moving contagion.