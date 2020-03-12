Gov. Newsom issues order allowing California to take over hotels, medical facilities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a sweeping executive order on Thursday that allows the state to commandeer hotels and medical facilities to treat coronavirus patients and permits government officials to hold teleconferences in private without violating open meeting laws.

Newsom issued the order hours after he called for the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people, marking the first time he has applied so-called social distancing practices to the entire state of California.

“This is where we need to go next, and to make sure we fully implement those procedures and protocols to slow down the spread to get through a peak and to get through the next few months, so we don’t overwhelm our healthcare delivery system,” Newsom told reporters Thursday.

The governor said 198 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in California, marking a 10% increase from just a day earlier. The executive order will enhance the state’s ability to fight the pandemic going forward, Newsom said.

The order also established a 60-day extension for people or businesses to file state taxes if they may be unable to do so because of the outbreak and requests from health officials. It also waives a one-week waiting period for people to apply for unemployment or disability insurance in relation to the virus.

